Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,808,000 after purchasing an additional 210,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $277.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.94 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.37 and a 200-day moving average of $302.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

