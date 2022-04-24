Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.74 Million Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,854 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $19.49 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

