Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Planet Fitness worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

NYSE PLNT opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.14, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

