Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.86 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $212.56 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

