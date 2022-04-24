Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 56,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,710,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RTM stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $155.88 and a 1 year high of $192.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.05.

