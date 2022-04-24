Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Global Payments by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after purchasing an additional 648,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $134.44 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.