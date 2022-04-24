Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16,354.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $73.14 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

