Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

