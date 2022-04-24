Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 59,303 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VOD opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
