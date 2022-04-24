Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,122 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.48% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDMO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

FDMO opened at $47.50 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.