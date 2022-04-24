Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 24,688 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

