Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 27,585 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,585 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 647,109 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.