Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,303 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.