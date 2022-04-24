Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,893 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,153 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,215,000 after acquiring an additional 194,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after acquiring an additional 295,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($75.20) to GBX 5,730 ($74.55) in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,545.77.

RIO stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

