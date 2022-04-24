Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 76,812 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,812 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

