Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,760 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after acquiring an additional 354,928 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,779,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,034,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 247,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

AMETEK stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

