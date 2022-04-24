Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,642 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

