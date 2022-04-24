Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -119.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.