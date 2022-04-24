Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.