Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $218,643,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 25.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,294,000 after acquiring an additional 217,697 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.48.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.