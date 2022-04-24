Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.