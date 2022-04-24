Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 142,907 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,907 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,189,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000.

PJUL opened at $30.02 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39.

