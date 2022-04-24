Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,596 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

NYSE WPM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.