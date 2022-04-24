Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,685 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 4.14% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $4,533,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.