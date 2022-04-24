Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,046 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,115,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 186,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

