Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 36,193 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

