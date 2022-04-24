Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,053 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $49.12 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

