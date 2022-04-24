Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,202 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $197.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.09. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

