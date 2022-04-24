Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,558 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Toro worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

