Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,278 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $142.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.