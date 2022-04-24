Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.71% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 377,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 595.7% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 154,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 131,922 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.54 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

