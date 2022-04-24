Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,340,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,686,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

