Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agree Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 354,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Agree Realty by 42.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,661,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $14,949,000.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

