Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.29 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

