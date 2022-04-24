Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.49.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

