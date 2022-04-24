Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.49.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

