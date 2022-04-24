Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 72,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

