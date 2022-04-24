Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.49.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

