Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.
About Apple (Get Rating)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.