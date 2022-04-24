Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $129.65 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $174.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average of $150.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.