Bank of America Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous target price of $605.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.09. Netflix has a 52 week low of $210.05 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

