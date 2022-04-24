BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 791,864 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CII opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

