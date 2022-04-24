Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after acquiring an additional 386,505 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

