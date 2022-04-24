CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,749 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,712,000 after buying an additional 333,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,722,000 after buying an additional 672,839 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.