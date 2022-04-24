Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Chewy stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

