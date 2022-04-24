Daniel S. Frey Sells 16,710 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TRV opened at $173.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.