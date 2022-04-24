Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

