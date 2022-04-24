First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,146 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.14% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of FTLS opened at $50.37 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

