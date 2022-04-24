Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $81.36 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.