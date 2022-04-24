Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,725,890.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $143,010.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eXp World by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in eXp World by 23.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.